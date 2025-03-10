10 things we've learned about getting better sleep — from the perfect nap length to midnight snacks that won't keep you up

It's fitting that Sleep Awareness Week (which runs this year from March 9 to March 15) falls right around the start of daylight saving time. That lost hour of sleep that comes with "springing forward" leaves most folks bleary-eyed and in need of some tips to get their sleep hygiene back on track.

And if there's one thing we know, it's good sleep. Over the years, we've covered everything from the best nap length to the perks of having a weekend lie-in. Here's what we've learned — and what just might help you rest easier.

1. You should be sleeping like a baby. It turns out babies really do have the best bedtime routines. Try following their lead by having a calming wind-down routine in the evenings — like taking a warm bath, reading a book and listening to soothing sounds — to cue your body that it's time for sleep. And you're never too old to cuddle up with your favorite stuffed animal; they're great for helping adults have sweet dreams too.

2. Surprise, surprise — your phone is bad for your sleep. We already know how detrimental being glued to your devices can be to mental health, but it turns out it's bad for sleep too. There's currently no evidence that the radiation emitted from smartphones or tablets affects long-term health, but sleeping next to your device is still harmful because it means you're more inclined to scroll instead of getting some shut-eye. The light emitted from smartphones can also impact your circadian rhythm. To avoid being tempted to scroll, try activating Instagram's "nighttime nudge" feature, which is designed for teens but great for adults too.

3. The perfect nap does exist. According to experts at NASA, the perfect nap length is 26 minutes; anything longer than that can make you feel groggy instead of refreshed, and you should try not to nap too close to bedtime. And yes, naps are good for you (mostly). While naps have been linked with some health issues in adults, including high blood pressure and stroke, for most people they can help fill in sleep gaps, boost your brain as you age and even support your immune system.

4. Choose the co-sleeping arrangement that works for you. Conventional modern sleep wisdom has been that married couples should doze side by side, but some are bucking that trend and getting a "sleep divorce." More couples have begun normalizing sleeping in separate beds from their spouses — including famous duos like actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden — and touting the benefits, such as a better night's sleep.

5. Midnight snacks are OK — if you choose some of these healthy options. While late night eating has been associated with some negative health outcomes — like an increased likelihood of being overweight or having high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease — some research shows that a midnight snack may also help preserve and build muscle in older adults and athletes. But be sure to reach for a healthy treat like Greek yogurt, edamame or roasted nuts, and avoid fatty, acidic or high-sodium foods, which tend to keep you up at night.

6. What you wear to bed matters (but so do personal preferences). Wearing socks while sleeping is a divisive issue, and each side has its merits. While wearing socks at night may increase your risk of ingrown toenails or skin irritation and cause overheating, it can also improve circulation and possibly improve sleep. One surprising benefit? A small study found that 80% of couples who wore socks during intimacy achieved orgasm — compared with 50% of couples without socks.

7. Habit, security, bathroom proximity — and other reasons people choose a side of the bed. Why do couples tend to pick one side of the bed and stick with it? There can be some unconscious reasons (such as choosing the side you always slept on as a kid), but practicality also counts. A 2018 Saatva survey, for example, found that 75% of people picked their side based on proximity to an outlet for charging devices, 67% chose the side closest to the bathroom, 58% chose the side near a window and 48% preferred the side closest to the door.

8. Snoring is common. Extreme snoring suggests a bigger problem. According to the Sleep Foundation, snoring affects about 57% of men and 40% of women in the U.S. But if you have loud snoring at least three times a week that's "accompanied by a stop-and-start breathing pattern, choking, gasping for air and restless sleep, followed by morning headaches and excessive daytime fatigue," you may have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) — a serious disorder linked to heart disease. If you just have regular run-of-the-mill snoring, you can try tactics such as elevating your head or not sleeping on your back. For OSA, a doctor will often recommend CPAP therapy, which uses a machine to regulate the flow of air "to help keep the airway from becoming blocked or collapsing."

9. Sleepwalking and having night terrors is rare — but scary. Studies have shown that non-REM (rapid eye movement) parasomnias, aka arousal disorders, typically affect less than 5% of the population, but they can be scary. Night terrors (when you wake up in a terrified state), sleepwalking (which can include complex activities like moving furniture or playing a musical instrument) and sleep-related eating disorders all fall under parasomnias — and might offer an explanation for some creepy nocturnal tales. One researcher tells Yahoo Life that some supposedly supernatural nighttime creatures described throughout history, such as ghosts and werewolves, may have actually just been people sleepwalking.

10. Some cities sleep better than others. What do San Jose, Calif.; Minneapolis; Denver; Austin, Texas; and Milwaukee have in common? They're five of the best cities for sleep in the U.S., consistently rating high in factors important to a good night's rest, such as minimal light and noise pollution, air quality, walkability and access to green spaces and parks. But even if you aren't a resident of a sleep-friendly city, we can still learn a thing or two from their snoozing skills by doing things like running an air purifier at night, using blackout curtains and being physically active (just not too close to bedtime).