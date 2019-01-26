10-year-old bowls perfect game

LINDEN, N.J. - A 10-year-old boy became one of the youngest bowlers to score a perfect game.
Kai Struthers became the youngest in New Jersey and second-youngest in the country to bowl a perfect game when he scored a 300 Saturday at Linden Bowling Alley, WABC reported.
"It's just like this God-given talent, it just blossomed in him and he has just been phenomenal," his mother, Sharonda Struthers, told WABC.
Kai Struthers comes from a family of bowlers and started going to bowling alleys with his mother when he was 4 or 5 years old, WABC reported.
“The most superior attitude of a 10-year-old I've ever seen as a bowler,” his coach, Guy Reid, told WABC. “Now when he doesn't have a bowling ball in his hand, he's 10 years old.”
Talk about perfection! This 10-year-old from New Jersey has just become one of the youngest bowlers to score a perfect game. 🎳 Congrats, Kai! https://t.co/sNldPuxrO7 pic.twitter.com/cNN0CaOtyA— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 25, 2019
