100-pound tortoise missing in New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. - A New Mexico woman is searching for an elusive 100-pound tortoise that went missing earlier this month.
Shana Emmert was watching Dusty the tortoise for her niece when he wandered off on a breezy Feb. 14 after winds unlatched a gate, KOB reported.
There were sightings of the large reptile but Dusty evaded capture. The family is offering a $500 reward for his safe return.
