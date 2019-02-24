  • 100-pound tortoise missing in New Mexico

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROSWELL, N.M. - A New Mexico woman is searching for an elusive 100-pound tortoise that went missing earlier this month. 

    Shana Emmert was watching Dusty the tortoise for her niece when he wandered off on a breezy Feb. 14 after winds unlatched a gate, KOB reported.

    There were sightings of the large reptile but Dusty evaded capture. The family is offering a $500 reward for his safe return.

