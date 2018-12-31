  • 11,664 pounds chicken, pork sausages recalled over possible metal fragments

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Alabama-based R.L. Zeigler Co. Inc. is recalling more than 11,500 pounds of poultry and meat sausages over possible contamination with metal fragments.

    The recall affects red-hot chicken and pork products produced on Nov. 29.

    Customers reported finding metal material in the meat products on Dec. 13 and Dec. 27, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

    The specific products under recall are:

    24-ounce plastic packages containing approximately nine links of “Zeigler a Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots” with a use-by date of Jan. 24, 2019.

    24-ounce plastic packages containing approximately nine links of “Extra Hot Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots” with a use-by date of Jan. 24, 2019.

    There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness so far, USDA officials said.

    The agency is concerned, however, that some consumers could have these products in their freezers and is urging people to check. The meat products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

