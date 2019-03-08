11-year-old boy shot father after video games taken away, investigators say

GRANGER, Ind. - An 11-year-old boy shot his father last month after his parents took away his video games, investigators said recently.
The father, an off-duty state trooper, was shot once in the buttocks on Feb. 22 with his service weapon , the South Bend Tribune reported.
Investigators said the boy got the weapon out of his father’s locked patrol vehicle, which was parked in front of the house, the Tribune reported. The boy told investigators he meant to shoot his father in the head but was unable to because of the way his father was lying in bed, the Tribune reported.
The boy told police he wanted a PlayStation, an Xbox and a computer, the Tribune reported.
“(I’m) going to get these simple things, or there would be a part two,” the boy said, the Tribune reported.
St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition alleging delinquency for attempted murder, which is the juvenile equivalent of a criminal charge.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
