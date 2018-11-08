0 12 people, including sheriff's deputy, killed by gunman at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Twelve people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday, authorities confirmed early Thursday. The shooter is also dead.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean confirms the death of Sgt. Ron Helus. He was a 29-year veteran of the department and was among 12 victims killed in Thousand Oaks.



Here are the latest updates:

Update 5:30 a.m. PST Nov. 8: Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman who killed 12 people at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, according to The Associated Press.

An unidentified law enforcement official told the AP the gunman was a 29-year-old man who used a .45-caliber handgun and a smoke device during Wednesday’s attack.﻿ His name has not been released.

Update 4:51 a.m. PST Nov. 8: President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to address the California shooting.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California,” Trump tweeted. “Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar....”

In a second tweet, he added: “....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement.”

Update 3:42 a.m. PST Nov. 8: Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean described Sgt. Ron Helus, the deputy who was killed in the shooting, as “hard-working” and “dedicated.”

“He gave it his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people,” Dean told reporters early Thursday.

Helus, of Moorpark, worked for the department for 29 years. He is survived by a wife and son, Dean said.

Update 3:40 a.m. PST Nov. 8: (AP) Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday.

The dead included 11 people inside the bar, the gunman and Helus -- who was the first officer inside the door, Dean said.

Helus was a 29-year veteran of the force with a wife and son and planned to retire in the coming year, said the sheriff, who choked back tears several times as he talked about the sergeant who was also his longtime friend.

Update 3:15 a.m. PST Nov. 8: Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean provided the following details during a news conference early Thursday:

11 people killed at the scene

Suspect also dead inside

Sgt. Ron Helus with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office died at the hospital

10 to 12 other victims injured inside the bar

Others with minor injuries took themselves to hospitals

Suspect not yet identified

Unclear whether there is a terrorism link

Update 3:06 a.m. PST Nov. 8: (AP) The sheriff says 13 people are dead, including the gunman and a sheriff's sergeant after a shooting at Southern California bar.

Update 3 a.m. PST Nov. 8: Eleven people are dead and multiple others were injured, NBC News reported.

Update 2:08 a.m. PST Nov. 8: NBC News and the Los Angeles Times are reporting “multiple fatalities” in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. The number of dead is not yet known.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the gunman is dead inside the bar.

Hundreds of people were at the country music bar during the shooting, which occurred during college night. Several students from Pepperdine University reportedly were there.

Update 1:33 a.m. PST Nov. 8: ﻿The Los Angeles Times and other local news outlets are reporting that at least 11 people were injured in the shooting. Their condition was not immediately known.

Authorities said the shooter is believed to be “contained” in the bar. They said they do not believe there’s a threat to nearby residents.

Update 1:17 a.m. PST Nov. 8: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian told reporters early Thursday that at least six people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot, according to The Associated Press. The deputy is being treated at an area hospital, the AP reported.

Kuredjian said the scene was still active.

Original report: A gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday, injuring multiple people, area news outlets are reporting.

According to the Ventura County Star, a man armed with a semiautomatic gun fired 30 shots at the Borderline Bar & Grill starting around 11:20 p.m. PST, police and witnesses said. Multiple people were hurt, including a sheriff’s deputy, the Star reported. The deputy’s injuries were not life-threatening, CBS News reported.

About 12:30 a.m. PST, the suspect “was still believed to be inside the bar,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Witnesses said the shooter was a Middle Eastern man with a beard, according to the Star.

