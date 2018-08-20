14-year-old surfer bitten by shark off North Carolina coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. - A teen was bitten twice on the leg by a shark Sunday morning while surfing off Atlantic Beach, officials said.
The 14-year-old boy was bitten twice on his right leg below the knee at around 10:47 a.m., Fire Chief Adam Snyder told WITN.
The teen, who has not been identified, was able to swim back to shore. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, WITN reported.
