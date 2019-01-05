0 18-year-old escort accused in man's killing was wanted in 2nd homicide

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Days after his SUV was discovered abandoned in Clayton County, the body of a missing Georgia father of four has been found and two people are in custody in connection with his death.

Roderick Crawford’s body was found just before 9 p.m. Thursday behind an abandoned home in Upson County, WSB-TV reported.

Upson Sheriff Dan Kilgore told the news station that Crawford contacted 18-year-old Kiera Williams through an escort website.

He was later shot to death and left behind the abandoned home in the 1400 block of Grantling Street in Thomaston, Kilgore said.

The sheriff says Crawford was then murdered and left behind an abandoned house at 1414 Grantling Street in Thomaston (Upson County) — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 4, 2019

Williams and Cameron Jones, her 20-year-old boyfriend, are in custody after being arrested in DeKalb County, according to WSB-TV.

NEW INFO: Investigators say the two people in custody in connection with death of Roderick Crawford are 20-year-old Cameron Jones and 18-year-old Kiera Williams. Investigators say Crawford contacted Williams through an internet escort website. — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 4, 2019

They are each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, according to the GBI.

Jones is being held at the Clayton County Jail and Williams is being held at the Upson County Jail.

Williams was also wanted in connection with a second homicide in Forest Park, police in that city announced Friday. Williams faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder in the death of 28-year-old Mario Rashad Edwards of Covington.

Edwards was found dead inside a vacant apartment on College Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 21. He was shot at least once, Forest Park police said in a news release.

Williams did not act alone, according to police. Investigators have also identified Ashanti Dorsey, 21, as a suspect in Edwards’ death. Dorsey is sitting in the Clayton County jail on charges related to the Jan. 2 fatal shooting of another man, Dontavious Morrison, who police said was Dorsey’s boyfriend.

According to the Clayton County sheriff’s office, Dorsey is “a known prostitute and is a suspect in a series of robberies of men that solicited her services off of the internet.”

Crawford, 46, of Barnesville, was the latest victim linked to Williams. He was last seen when he left home about 7 p.m. Dec. 28 to check on his work schedule. Crawford tried to call his wife about 20 minutes later, according to relatives.

“Then by 8 p.m. it was like the phone was turned off,” sister Tambra Crawford said.

Clayton County police found Crawford’s SUV on Tuesday.

