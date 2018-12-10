  • 180 firefighters battling massive blaze at Philadelphia apartment building

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PHILADELPHIA - About 180 firefighters are working to extinguish a massive five-alarm blaze at a Philadelphia apartment building, WPVI reported early Monday.

    Officials said the fire broke out about 2:15 a.m. at the Overbrook Gardens apartments, according to KYW-TV. At least two firefighters suffered minor injuries, authorities said. 

    About 50 people have been displaced by the fire, WPVI reported.

    WPVI’s Jeannette Reyes tweeted just before 7 a.m. that fire officials said they are “nowhere near done” battling the blaze and can’t get inside the building because it may collapse. 

