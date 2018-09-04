19 rescued after ride at Washington fair malfunctions

Nineteen people were rescued from a ride after it malfunctioned Sunday at a fair in Washington state, according to local police. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 6 p.m., the ride at the Washington State Fair came to a complete stop. Fire officials evacuated all the riders in less than 10 minutes.
Stacy Van Horne, a public relations manager for the fair, confirmed that before the fair opens each day, every ride goes through at least three rotations at a minimum and inspectors and mechanics are on the scene checking the rides throughout the day.
The ride is out of service until the completion of an investigation into the cause of the malfunction.
