  • 2 construction workers killed in Florida scaffolding collapse, officials say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two construction workers in Florida were killed Wednesday after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a hotel in Orange County near Bonnet Creek, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    >> Visit WFTV.com for the latest on this developing story

    According to officials, there were four workers on the scaffolding when it collapsed. Two workers fell, another held on and the other worker was able to climb to safety.

    Officials said the workers were getting ready to pour concrete when the incident happened.

    WFTV reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman is at the scene gathering information. 

    WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories