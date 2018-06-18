  • 3 dead after Osaka hit with massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    OSAKA, Japan -

    A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck outside Osaka Monday morning, leaving at least three dead and 300 injured.

    According to The Associated Press, the dead included two elderly men and a 9-year-old girl killed at school when a wall fell.

    The quake registered around 8 a.m. with an initial strength of 5.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    There was no tsunami threat however morning commutes were disrupted as trains were not running and power was out to many homes, according to the Japan Times

    Kansai Electric Power Co. said nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture were operating normally.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

     

