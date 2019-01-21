2 lying on road, apparently to watch eclipse, hit by police car, officers say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Sunday night after a police car struck them as they lay in a Florida roadway, apparently to watch the lunar eclipse, according to multiple reports.
The incident happened just before midnight Sunday near the Apoxee Trail, a 2.5-mile nature trail in West Palm Beach, according to WPBF and city officials.
A police officer was patrolling the trail Sunday in a Ford Explorer when he struck a man and a woman, both 24, while traveling 5 mph, WPEC and WPBF reported. At the time, the area was extremely dark, according to officials.
Police told WPBF that investigators believe the pair was lying in the road to photograph and watch the super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the news station.
The officer who struck the pair, who was not identified, was placed on paid administrative leave as police investigate the incident, WPEC reported.
Authorities continue to investigate.
