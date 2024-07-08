2024 MLB All-Star team reactions: Gunnar Henderson, Paul Skenes lead wave of first-timers

Thirty-two new All-Stars. Seventeen new pitchers. All ready to rock and roll next week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s one thing to know about each of the 64 2024 MLB All-Stars.

American League starters

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles (2nd All-Star appearance)

The driving force behind Baltimore’s resurgence, Rutschman is set to make his first career All-Star start.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays (4th)

Toronto has disappointed, but Guerrero has rebounded from a bad first month to recapture his spot as one of baseball’s best sluggers.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros (9th)

What a player. He now trails only Ryne Sandberg, Roberto Alomar and Nellie Fox for most All-Star Game appearances by a second baseman.

Gunnar Henderson, SS, Orioles (1st)

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has been one of baseball’s best players this season. If not for Aaron Judge, Henderson and his 27 first-half home runs would be in the mix for AL MVP.

José Ramírez, 3B, Guardians (6th)

Cleveland’s franchise man is having yet another sensational offensive season, with his 23 homers third in the American League behind only Judge and Henderson.

Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees (6th)

The monumental Yankees slugger won the All-Star fan vote, because, well, he has 32 home runs and it’s barely July.

Juan Soto, OF, Yankees (4th)

Soto has somehow surpassed the supersonic expectations that followed him to the Bronx after the Yankees dealt for the generational outfielder over the winter. He and Judge are the only players in baseball with an OBP over .430.

Steven Kwan, OF, Guardians (1st)

After a so-so sophomore season, the impossible-to-strikeout Kwan has exploded with an incredible offensive campaign. His batting average still sits well over .350, sure, but he’s added an impressive amount of power to his game this year.

Yordan Álvarez, DH, Astros (3rd)

Shohei Ohtani is in the National League now, which means Álvarez gets to start the All-Star Game. After a bad April, Houston has surged back into contention. Álvarez’s phenomenal June is a huge reason why.

American League reserves

Salvador Perez, C, Royals (9th)

Salvy has scuffled over the past month, but a .916 OPS through May 31 was enough to earn him the nod. The only catchers to appear in more All-Star Games are Carlton Fisk, Johnny Bench, Mike Piazza, Yogi Berra and Iván Rodríguez.

Josh Naylor, 1B, Guardians (1st)

Naylor is Cleveland’s first hitter with at least 20 homers at the All-Star Break since José Ramírez, as Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnación did it in 2018. The 27-year-old is a huge reason for the Guardians’ six-game lead in the AL Central.

Marcus Semien, 2B, Rangers (4th)

Semien was the only Texas Rangers hitter selected, which is notable because (1) they’re hosting, (2) they're the defending champs and (3) they had four starters last year.

Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals (1st)

A shoo-in, Witt is probably one of the 10 best players in baseball. He and Gunnar Henderson will be competing for the AL starting shortstop spot for the next decade. This will be quite the homecoming for the 24-year-old, who played his high school baseball just a half hour from Globe Life Field.

Carlos Correa, SS, Twins (3rd)

After an underwhelming 2023, the 29-year-old is back to his rip-roaring self, performing like the franchise player Minnesota paid him to be. It’ll be his first Midsummer Classic as a Twin.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox (3rd)

Only Judge, Soto, Henderson and Kwan (all ASG starters) have a higher OPS than Boston’s squat third baseman. The 27-year-old collected his 1,000th career hit on Saturday with an RBI single against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros (3rd)

Tucker was in the MVP conversation before a shin contusion a month ago sent him to the injured list. He’s still on the shelf, which means another American League outfielder (probably Baltimore’s Anthony Santander) will take his spot.

Isaac Paredes, 3B, Rays (1st)

Nobody in the league pulls more fly balls than Paredes, who has been a bright spot for a scuffling Rays team that looks likely to sell at the deadline. But don’t expect Tampa to trade Paredes; the 25-year-old Mexican is under team control through 2027.

Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox (1st)

It’s an all-time cherry-picked stat, but no less true: Duran is the first AL player ever with 100 hits, 10 triples, 10 homers and 20 steals before the All-Star Break. He’s an electrifying, dynamic player in the middle of a breakout season.

Riley Greene, OF, Tigers (1st)

Here’s a list of players with a higher slugging percentage than Greene since May 29: Aaron Judge, Yordan Álvarez, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Gunnar Henderson.

David Fry, DH, Guardians (1st)

In 2022, Fry had a .779 OPS in 119 games for Cleveland’s Triple-A club in Columbus. Through 66 games this season he has a .920 OPS. The Guardians’ super utility man is, by far, the most unlikely participant in this year’s All-Star Game.

American League pitchers

Tyler Anderson, Angels (2nd)

One of only nine pitchers this season with at least 100 innings and an ERA under 3.00, the veteran southpaw has been the bright spot in an Angels rotation that has the third-worst team ERA in baseball.

Corbin Burnes, Orioles (4th)

A contender to get the starting nod in Texas, Burnes has dealt — 112 2/3 innings with a 2.32 ERA — during his first year in Baltimore. The 2021 NL Cy Young is a free agent this year and will get big-time paid.

Garrett Crochet, White Sox (1st)

The only rep for a disgustingly horrible White Sox team, Crochet is undeniably deserving: The hardest-throwing left-hander in MLB also currently leads the league in strikeouts.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners (1st)

Seattle’s outstanding rotation is why they’re still two games up on Houston in the AL West despite a rough last few weeks. Gilbert leads MLB in innings per start; an underrated statistic nowadays.

Tanner Houck, Red Sox (1st)

Houck has been a huge part of Boston’s pitching renaissance that has them firmly in postseason contention. He’s thrown his slider a whopping 42% of the time this season, but hitters can’t touch it.

Seth Lugo, Royals (1st)

From 2018-2022, Lugo was a Mets reliever who would make an occasional spot start. He started 26 games for San Diego last season and looked like a solid mid-rotation addition for a Royals team searching for competence. Instead, the 34-year-old has dominated, posting the lowest ERA in the American League.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers (1st)

After another sterling start on Sunday — 13 Ks and just 1 run allowed across seven frames — Skubal is making a real case to get the start in Texas. He now has a 2.37 ERA in 110 innings.

Cole Ragans, Royals (1st)

Acquired from Texas in exchange for Aroldis Chapman at last year’s deadline, Ragans broke out with a phenomenal second half in 2023. He’s continued that magic in ‘24; Ragans is the only American League hurler with at least 11 strikeouts per nine and fewer than 0.7 home runs allowed per nine.

Mason Miller, Athletics (1st)

Nobody in baseball throws harder than Miller, who averages 100.8 mph on a four-seam fastball that also has outrageous carry. The 25-year-old has been a hot commodity amongst contenders looking to bolster their bullpens, but it's unlikely that Oakland moves a player with so much team control remaining.

Kirby Yates, Rangers (2nd)

The 37-year-old vet has allowed just three runs in 31 1/3 innings out of Texas’ bullpen and might be on the move if the Rangers decide to sell at the deadline.

Clay Holmes, Yankees (2nd)

The Yankees closer has been catastrophically bad over the last month, but he was so dominant for April and May that his full-season numbers still look pretty good.

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians (3rd)

An All-Star for the third straight season, Clase and his 99 mph cutter have rebounded from a relatively down second half last season. His 3.3% walk rate is the eighth lowest amongst relievers, which is totally bonkers considering how hard he throws.

National League Starters

William Contreras, C, Brewers (2nd)

Contreras could always hit, but his evolution into one of the game’s top defensive catchers after getting dealt to Milwaukee ahead of the 2023 has been remarkable. His numbers have tailed off slightly, but he’s still one of the best catchers in baseball.

Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies (9th)

If he comes off the injured list in time, this is somehow going to be Harper’s first time appearing in the All-Star Game as a Phillie. The ultimate showman won the National League fan vote.

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks (2nd)

Marte was outrageously locked in last October, helping Arizona reach the World Series for the first time since 2001. Fans apparently took notice, voting the switch-hitter into an All-Star starting spot for the second time in his career.

Trea Turner, SS, Phillies (3rd)

At this time last year, Turner was scuffling through his first season in Philadelphia. Things have very much changed. Despite missing about six weeks with a hamstring issue, Turner was voted a starter because (1) he has great numbers and (2) Phillies fans hit the polls hard.

Alec Bohm, 3B, Phillies (1st)

In April of 2022, Bohm was an afterthought, caught on camera muttering “I hate this place” after making a key error. Now he’s an All-Star starter. A touch more power and gradual defensive improvements at the hot corner have helped elevate the bushy-haired slugger’s game.

Jurickson Profar, OF, Padres (1st)

Once the game’s top prospect, Profar never lived up to the immense hype during his first 10 years as a big leaguer. That’s changed in 2024. In a down year for National League outfielders, Profar leads that group in WAR and wRC+ and is second in batting average.

Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, Padres (2nd)

Tatis is injured and won’t play in the game, but his selection in the face of his 2022 PED suspension is notable. Fans, who voted the electric San Diego right fielder into the game, seem to have either forgiven or forgotten.

Christian Yelich, OF, Brewers (3rd)

A barrage of injuries has limited Yelich over the last few seasons, but he’s been looking more like his old, MVP-winning self this season. The power hasn’t totally come back, but his keen eye and bat-to-ball skills have propelled him to a .912 OPS.

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers (4th)

You know the deal. Los Angeles gave the generational two-way talent a brinks truck even though he’s not pitching this season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Then there was the whole gambling scandal with his former interpreter. No matter, Ohtani blocks out the noise and keeps on raking. His 28 homers lead the NL.

National League reserves

Will Smith, C, Dodgers (2nd)

Smith hit homers in four straight plate appearances over the weekend. He’s not the sexiest player in baseball, but is undoubtedly a crucial part of the Los Angeles juggernaut.

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers (8th)

Ho hum, no duh. Freeman hasn’t hit for as much power this year, but an uptick in walks has helped make up the difference. He’s made the All-Star Game every year since 2017.

Luis Arraez, 2B, Padres (3rd)

The barrel control wizard was dealt from Miami to San Diego in May and hasn’t missed a beat. Arraez really only does one thing well — hit for average — but he’s still a delightful and unique player to watch.

Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets (4th)

A free agent at season’s end, could this be Alonso’s final All-Star Game as a Met? He’s been great since the Mets turned things around in early June, but many will argue that shortstop Francisco Lindor would have been the more deserving rep.

CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals (1st)

Only two National League hitters — Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper — have been more productive by wRC+ over the last month than Abrams, who was part of the haul Washington acquired in the landmark Juan Soto trade back in 2022.

Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds (1st)

Lightning in a bottle. Hopefully De La Cruz gets multiple at-bats in Texas because showcasing a singular talent like him is the entire point of the All-Star Game.

Ryan McMahon, 3B, Rockies (1st)

The Rockies stink, but McMahon sure doesn’t. The 29-year-old is having the best offensive season of his eight-year career.

Teoscar Hernández, OF, Dodgers (2nd)

When the Dodgers signed Hernandez on a hefty one-year deal this winter, it felt opulent; the rich just getting richer. But injuries to Max Muncy and then Mookie Betts have chipped away at Los Angeles’ lineup, making Hernández an absolutely crucial piece.

Mookie Betts, SS, Dodgers (8th)

Despite an unprecedented transition to shortstop as a 31-year-old, Betts kept his offensive numbers at an elite level before a wayward pitch fractured a bone in his hand and landed him on the IL. Still injured, Mookie won’t make the trip, opening up a spot for another NL infielder (probably Francisco Lindor).

Jackson Merrill, OF, Padres (1st)

Younger than all the candidates to go first overall in this year’s MLB draft, Merrill’s rapid evolution from promising shortstop prospect to top-five center fielder in MLB has been downright remarkable. Before this February, he hadn’t played an inning in center field as a pro, and now he’s an All-Star!

Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants (1st)

Ramos didn’t even begin the season on San Francisco’s Opening Day roster. But an injury to Jung Hoo Lee opened the door and the 24-year-old Puerto Rican has taken full advantage. Top-five unlikely participant.

Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pirates (2nd)

The Pittsburgh outfielder had a 25-game hit streak this year, the longest hit streak by a Pirate since 2003.

Marcell Ozuna, DH, Braves (3rd)

Ozuna’s 72 RBI lead the National League. He’s been indispensable for a disappointing Braves offense that is sending just one position player to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2017 (Ender Inciarte).

National League pitchers

Ranger Suárez, Phillies (1st)

The cold-blooded, slow-heartbeat southpaw has struggled in his last two outings, but before that had a comically low 1.83 ERA through 16 starts. It’s been fun watching Suárez, a playoff staple for Philly over the last two years, put everything together during the regular season.

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers (1st)

Glasnow’s ERA (3.47) doesn’t tell the whole story. He’s punching out hitters at an absurd rate and has been somewhat unfortunate with batted ball luck. This is a no-brainer selection.

Shota Imanaga, Cubs (1st)

The league is starting to figure out the Japanese rookie, who has a 5.45 ERA since June 1. But Imanaga was so sensational over his first 10 starts (1.86 ERA) that his All-Star nod as the lone Chicago Cub is well-deserved.

Reynaldo Lopez, Braves (1st)

People were surprised when Atlanta signed López to be in their starting rotation, considering the 30-year-old had been a full-time reliever since the middle of 2021. Joke’s on them; six more scoreless frames on Sunday lowered López's league-leading starter ERA to 1.71.

Logan Webb, Giants (1st)

Webb collects frames like an art dealer. The San Francisco sinkerballer is set to lead MLB in innings for the second consecutive season.

Paul Skenes, Pirates (1st)

Skenes is the first player in MLB history to make the All-Star team after being drafted first overall the previous year. He is scintillating, exhilarating and must-see TV.

Chris Sale, Braves (8th)

It’s been a bounce-back year for the veteran lefty in his first season with Atlanta. A 2.71 ERA in 99 2/3 innings with 127 punch-outs has him in the mix to start for the National League.

Zack Wheeler, Phillies (2nd)

Odd to think that it’s only the second All-Star Game for Wheeler, who has accumulated the most FanGraphs pitching WAR since the start of 2021.

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals (2nd)

The Cardinals have 47 wins and Helsley has 31 saves. That’s the most saves during a first half since Edwin Díaz locked down 36 at the break for the 2018 Mariners.

Tanner Scott, Marlins (1st)

Scott, who is a lock to be traded at the deadline, leads all relievers in FanGraphs WAR since the beginning of last season.

Robert Suarez, Padres (1st)

San Diego’s 33-year-old closer struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness last season, but has been one of baseball’s best relievers so far in 2024 with a 1.77 ERA in 36 appearances.

Matt Strahm, Phillies (1st)

The long-locked lefty has allowed just one homer out of Philadelphia’s ‘pen this season; a huge factor behind his sparkling 1.64 ERA.

Jeff Hoffman, Phillies (1st)

What a story for Hoffman, who was once a highly touted prospect in the Rockies system before injuries scuttled his career in Colorado. He remade himself as a fuel-chucking reliever and is now a crucial high-leverage arm for the MLB-leading Phillies.