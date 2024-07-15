2024 MLB Draft results, Home Run Derby preview and a look at a whacky weekend in baseball

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The first two rounds of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft are in the books and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast is ready to break down all the picks made on Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas, where all 30 clubs injected some of the best talent that the college and high school scene has to offer into their organizations.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back in studio together to discuss the Cleveland Guardians taking Travis Bazzana first overall making him the first Australian ever taken at the No. 1 slot. They also discuss the Kansas City Royals taking Jac Caglianone and if the comparisons to Shohei Ohtani as a duel player are fair, as well as get into some of the more surprising picks made by teams later in the draft.

Also on this episode, Jake and Jordan make their picks for the newly-reformatted Home Run Derby set to take place at Globe Life Field on Monday night and why it’s the best baseball event of the season. The guys also talk about the wild weekend in baseball that saw the New York Yankees suffer another devastating loss, this time to the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the 9th inning.

(1:29) - Whacky weekend in baseball

(7:44) - MLB Draft recap, Bazzana goes No. 1

(17:00) - Jac Caglianone-Shohei Ohtani comps

(22:45) - Angels' new draft strategy?

(38:32) - O’s drafting hitters again

(43:58) - Yankees fans not happy with Ben Hess

(51:56) - Home Run Derby preview

