2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 12 of the Paris Games

Before the setting came into play, the Paris Olympics were already guaranteed to be a spectacle.

The best athletes from around the world twist, contort, jump and dive in ways most of us couldn't even imagine. Mix in the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cities in Paris and its surroundings, and it adds up to a photographer's dream.

Here are some of the best images from Day 12 of the Olympic Games on Wednesday from the track to the court to the velodrome and beyond.

Looking good and performing well on the track

The track is one of the most-watched venues in these or any Olympic Games. Athletes awarded the once-every-four-years spotlight put their best feet forward in competition — and in fashion.

Women's basketball down to final four

The U.S. women won their 59th consecutive Olympic basketball game Wednesday with a victory over Nigeria to advance to a semifinal matchup against Australia. Belgium and France also advanced and will play in the other semifinal. The winners of those games will play for the gold medal as USA seeks its eighth straight Olympic championship.

Boxing crowns 2 champions

The boxing competition handed out medals in two weight classes on Wednesday. Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez defeated France's Sofiane Oumiha for the men's lightweight gold medal. Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhnia defeated Kazakhstan' Nurbek Oralbay for middleweight gold.

USA wins silver in artistic swimming

Thanks in part to an underwater moonwalk, USA's artistic swimming team took home the silver medal. China won gold and Spain secured bronze. The silver is USA's first medal in the event since 2004.

USA denied shot at volleyball gold by Poland

USA fell short of a shot at its fourth men's volleyball gold medal in the semifinals Wednesday. Poland rallied to win the last two sets of a five-set match against USA to earn a spot in the gold-medal match against France on Saturday. USA will play Italy for bronze on Friday.

Action heats up at the velodrome

Canada was one of eight teams to compete in the men's team pursuit final on Wednesday. Australia (gold), Great Britain (silver) and Italy (bronze) finished on the podium.