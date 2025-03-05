2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Nate Tice: Matthew Golden shot up big boards as the 2024 season went along, including mine, and his big week in Indy didn't slow him down.

He’s a smooth route runner and operator who can beat press with his balance, burst and strength. He doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he maximizes it with toughness and comfort in extending for footballs away from his body.

Golden has the ability to line up inside-and-out and is effective underneath and on throws downfield because of his body control and hand-eye coordination.

He might not have true No. 1 upside, but he can be a very good secondary receiver for somebody because of how effective he is in a variety of different roles. He plays a lot like the Chicago Bears' DJ Moore.

Texas WR Matthew Golden runs a 4.30u



What team would help him maximize his fantasy potential?

Charles McDonald: Matthew Golden hit the national spotlight with a big time run through the College Football Playoff, but he played well enough all season where he merited first-round draft consideration before it.

Golden has speed for days and can be a big play threat from Day 1 in the right offense.