2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Nate Tice: Williams is a monster in the middle for the Ohio State defense. He has very good size (334 pounds at the scouting combine) and is a strong run defender who seldom gets put out of position by the blocker.

Williams is a quick mover for his size. He is valuable on defensive line games and twists, and can loop around the edge and get in the backfield at a quicker pace than most players with his frame. That quickness also applies to his hands as he is an active pass rusher who really works and will also get his hands up when quarterbacks look to throw quickly.

Players with size and skill on the interior like Williams will grow on every talent evaluator.

Charles McDonald: Tyleik Williams a big, athletic defensive tackle whose primary job in the NFL will be plugging the run and freeing up plays for his linebackers.

Williams won’t be a true pass rush threat in the NFL, but he can at least help his team get to pass rush downs.