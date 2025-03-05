2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Nate Tice: Barron has aligned all over the field in college. He's best described as a "football player."

He doesn’t have great overall long speed, but he’s twitchy and has the burst to quickly close on the football. He’s a good tackler who has a knack for making plays on the ball (he tries to punch and jar every football near him loose).

Barron is also a good blitzer who has a feel for knifing inside and making plays.

In coverage, Barron is best as a zone defender or in man coverage on tight ends (better and faster receivers can give him issues).

Barron’s best position will be as a full-time slot defender who can move around the defense for a creative play-caller at the next level.

Charles McDonald: Jahdae Barron was a big winner in Indianapolis, running a 4.3 40-yard dash after teams had concerns about his deep speed.

He still projects to be primarily a slot corner in the NFL, but he’s a damn good one already and that’s a position that’s becoming increasingly important in the league.