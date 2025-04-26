2025 NFL Draft: Raiders take WR Jack Bech, whose brother was killed in New Orleans attack

Jack Bech was one of the most emotional stories of the NFL Draft.

Bech's brother, Tiger, was one of the 14 people killed in the attack on Bourbon Street on Jan. 1. When Bech caught the game-winning touchdown in the Senior Bowl, after saying that week he had "the greatest guardian angel of them all."

Jack Bech got to see his NFL dream fulfulled Friday when he was selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are getting an intriguing receiver who broke out with a 1,034-yard, nine-touchdown season with TCU last season. They're also getting a player who wants to honor his late brother's memory.

"I know my brother has got me now until the end of time. He pushes me to new heights. He will be with me. He's got the best seat in the house," Bech told NFL Network at the combine.

The Raiders are building on offense. They made a great pick last year with tight end Brock Bowers, who had a historic rookie season. They traded for quarterback Geno Smith, then in the first round drafted running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders are still thin at receiver, but Bech has the talent and opportunity to make an impact right away.

Bech will also be one of the easier players to root for in the NFL, given the tragedy that hit his family on New Year's Day.