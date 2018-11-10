  • 268 pounds of chicken burrito products recalled

    A Michigan food company is recalling 268 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken burrito products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

    The burritos, distributed several weeks ago by NuVue Foods, a Hamtramck, Michigan, company, contained eggs, a known allergen, which were not declared on the product label.

    The 268 pounds of burritos were produced Oct. 31 and were shipped to retail locations -- specifically, vending machines -- in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

    The problem was discovered Friday after NuVue Foods received a consumer complaint, according to the news release. 

    There have been no reports of negative reactions from eating the product, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

     

