268 pounds of chicken burrito products recalled

A Michigan food company is recalling 268 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken burrito products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The burritos, distributed several weeks ago by NuVue Foods, a Hamtramck, Michigan, company, contained eggs, a known allergen, which were not declared on the product label.
The 268 pounds of burritos were produced Oct. 31 and were shipped to retail locations -- specifically, vending machines -- in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The problem was discovered Friday after NuVue Foods received a consumer complaint, according to the news release.
There have been no reports of negative reactions from eating the product, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
