3,000 turkey fryers recalled over potential fire hazard

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Some 3,000 outdoor turkey fryers are under recall over a potential oil leak that could cause a fire.

    The voluntarily recall involves the Academy Sports + Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg fryer, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, described as a stainless steel fryer powered by propane.

    The spout can leak oil and pose a fire hazard, the CPSC said.

    The fryer’s item number, 157826, is located on one of the legs.

    The safety organization is urging owners to return the fryers as soon as possible to any Academy Sports + Outdoor stores for a full refund plus a $50 Academy gift card.

