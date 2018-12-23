  • 3 arrested with 150 pounds of pot in luggage at Boston airport, police say

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    BOSTON - Three Californians were arrested at Logan Airport in Boston on Saturday morning after Massachusetts State Police said they found 150 pounds of marijuana in their luggage.

    Police said they were tipped off by officers in California after the trio's American Airlines flight left Sacramento.

    State troopers watched Jerry McNair, 48, Ladonna Hardman, 57, and Saudia Watson, 37, get off the plane together in Boston and followed them to the baggage claim area.

    TRENDING NOW:

    After retrieving their bags, police said they asked to look inside. When the three refused searches, police arrested them and filed warrants.

    Upon searching the bags, police said they found 50 pounds of cannabis in each bag.

    All three were charged with trafficking in marijuana and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories