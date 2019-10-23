RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said a man used a switchblade to stab three people Monday night on a Greyhound bus in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, NBC News reported.
Phillip Gilletto, 31, pulled out the knife and began attacking as the bus traveled along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near the Lancaster-Lebanon interchange, according to NBC News.
Gilletto stabbed three people before other passengers on the bus were able to hold him back, restraining him until police arrived, NBC News reported.
Investigators said a man from Brooklyn was stabbed in the head, chest and shoulder; a man from Las Vegas was stabbed in the back, neck and head; and a woman was stabbed in the back, according to NBC News.
Gilletto is charged with attempted homicide.
