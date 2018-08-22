0 3-year-old boy found dead in dryer day after birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in a dryer at a townhouse the day after the boy’s birthday.

The child lived at the home with his father, Chet Lloyd, ABC News reported.

Lloyd told the Virginian Pilot that he found his son Brantley in the dryer on Aug. 7 after his son climbed out of his crib and got into the appliance. He tried to resuscitate him.

Brantley Lloyd turned 3 on Aug. 6.



Brantley Lloyd turned 3 on Aug. 6.

“He was unresponsive and covered in sweat and extremely hot,” Lloyd told the Pilot. “I don’t know if he panicked and couldn’t get out. He had asthma.”

Lloyd said he called Brantley’s mother, Amanda Ray, and told her to get to his home as soon as she could. Police were already on scene when Ray got to the home. Ray told them that Lloyd said he had been sleeping and after he woke up, found their son in the dryer.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Ray told the Pilot. “Nothing is adding up. I don’t understand how my baby was in the dryer. I don’t understand how he died.”

Lloyd said that Brantley was crying and having temper tantrums the day before he was found dead, ABC News reported.

Brantley’s cause and manner of death are still pending the medical examiner’s office told WTKR.

