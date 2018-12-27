  • 3-year-old injured after crashing father's motorcycle

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI - A father and his 3-year-old daughter were injured Wednesday after the girl took off on his unattended motorcycle and crashed it into a wall, police say. 

    The 35-year-old father parked the motorcycle outside a home around 5:30 p.m. and went inside to eat dinner, WPLG reported

    Minutes later he and others inside the house heard the motorcycle and ran outside to see his daughter riding down the street on the three-wheeled motorcycleWSVN reported

    He tried to gain control of the motorcycle but instead was dragged down the street. Shortly later the girl was thrown from the motorcycle after it crashed into a wall. 

    The father, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, WPLG reported. The daughter suffered a traumatic head injury but is expected to recover, WTVJ reported. She is being kept for observation, WPLG reported.

