  • 350-pound shoplifting suspect knocked out with one punch, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A stranger walked up and knocked out a 350-pound shoplifting suspect with one punch, video shows. 

    Store employees tried to confront Jose Prado as he was loading his truck with groceries he did not pay for June 17, KABC reported. A woman got out of the truck, blocking employees who tried to take back the items, KTLA reported

    Prado then started acting aggressively, throwing his hands into the air and walking in an intimidating way toward the employees, video taken by a bystander shows. 

    As Prado, who jail records list as 6-foot-2-inches and 350 pounds, was trying to pin an employee against a car, a stranger walks up and punches him, sending him crashing to the ground. The employee looks stunned and the man who punched Prado then runs away.

    The woman with Prado helped him up and they fled, KTLA reported

    Prado was arrested Wednesday and booked on $50,000 bond, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. 

    Police said they would like to interview the man who punched Prado, as a witness.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories