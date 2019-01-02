4 men accused of stealing more than $500K of tequila from truck

Deputies in Florida recovered more than $500,000 of tequila that was stolen from a truck at a Tampa-area truck stop Sunday night, WFTS reported.
Vidal Estrada, 66; Lemuel Escobar, 35; Humberto Ramirez, 37; and Alberto Obaya, 46, were arrested by Hillsborough County deputies and accused of detaching and stealing a trailer with 966 cases of Patron tequila inside -- worth $507,105 -- according to WTVT. The four men were charged with grand theft, resisting arrest and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, WFTS reported. Obaya also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, the television station reported.
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Danny Alvarez, the truck driver went into the truck stop for dinner around 11 p.m. When the driver finished his meal, he noticed his trailer was no longer attached, WFTS reported.
“We do know it was organized, and this had been planned because the box truck was there to meet them,” Alvarez told reporters.
Deputies located the 53-foot trailer about 12:30 a.m. Monday, about 11 miles from the truck stop, WFTS reported. Authorities said the four men were transferring cases of Patron Tequila to another box truck and had moved more than 20 cases to their truck when deputies arrived on the scene, WTVT reported.
Vidal, Ramirez and Obaya were arrested at the scene. Escobar attempted to flee but was located and arrested, WFTS reported.
