4 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

EL CENTRO, Calif. - The four Marines killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Southern California near the Mexico border have now been identified.
They are Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley and Lance Cpl. Joseph Conrad, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.
