46 Sears, Kmart stores to close nationwide in November

Sears Holding Corp. is closing 46 unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores in November.
States where Sears and Kmart stores are closing include California, Washington, Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.
Related Headlines
Workers were told this week. Liquidation sales are expected to start around Aug. 30, according to Bloomberg. The closures impact affiliate Sears Auto Center employees as well.
See the full list of store closings here.
These store closings are in addition to the 63 planned closures Sears announced in May.
STORY: Sears Holdings to close more stores, including locations in Latrobe, South Hills
Eligible employees will receive a severance and the ability to apply for open positions at other Kmart and Sears stores, the company stated.
The 125-year-old company is struggling to stay afloat. Sears has already closed hundreds of stores and cut more than $1 billion in annual expenses, according to Bloomberg.
The Illinois-based retailer’s shares have dropped in each of the last four years.
So far, company stock has declined 67 percent in 2018.
TRENDING NOW:
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- Shanann Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}