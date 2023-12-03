49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ejected after taking swipe at Eagles' head of security 'Big Dom'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw isn't a dude that anyone wants to mess with. The same should be said about Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.

They call him "Big Dom" for a reason. He's a big man.

Greenlaw got ejected for taking a swipe at Big Dom on the sideline. Greenlaw suplexed Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith near the Philadelphia sideline at the end of a play. The Eagles sideline immediately started yelling at the officials to throw the flag, including DiSandro. Greenlaw then stuck a finger in DiSandro's face, hitting him.

It wasn't a big shot but the contact was enough to get him ejected.

Tempers are flaring between the 49ers and Eagles in Philly. pic.twitter.com/rnylqh4pWY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Skirmish in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/KFKtnuwj60 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 3, 2023

DiSandro was ejected too, but the Eagles will take that tradeoff. DiSandro left the sideline as Philly fans wildly cheered. The Eagles scored shortly after that. Hey, any shift in momentum can help, even the head of security getting tossed.

You see new things all the time in the NFL, and a linebacker and opposing team head of security being ejected for getting into a scuffle might be a first for everyone.