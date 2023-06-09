49ers ownership group officially buys Leeds United from Andrea Radrizzani

The San Francisco 49ers ownership group is now in full control of Leeds United.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his majority stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises on Friday night, the club announced. Radrizzani owned about 56% of the organization.

Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 9, 2023

49ers Enterprises reportedly committed to buy Leeds at an evaluation of about $213 million, something that dropped significantly after Leeds was relegated out of the Premier League earlier this year. Had the club remained in the top flight, per The Athletic, the valuation would have been closer to about $500 million.

Radrizzani has been the majority shareholder of Leeds since 2017. He has since purchased a controlling stake in Italian club Sampdoria.

49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe is expected to take over as Leeds chairman, per The Athletic. Marathe has served as the vice-chairman since 2011. Angus Kinnear is expected to remain as the team’s chief executive. Full ownership of Elland Road stadium is expected to pass to the 49ers Enterprises group, too.

49ers Enterprises first joined Leeds as a shareholder in 2018. It increased its share of the club to just more than 30% in 2020.

The San Francisco 49ers are owned almost entirely by Denise and John York, and their son, Jed, is the team’s CEO. The York Family launched 49ers Enterprises as an investment arm to expand their reach outside of the NFL. The two teams are still very much separate.

Leeds marks just the latest club to be owned by an American group with ties to the NFL. The Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now working to sell Manchester United. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn owns Fulham FC. Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke also owns Arsenal FC.