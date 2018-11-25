5 tips to avoid donation scams this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Donations to various charities and to the less fortunate are part of the holiday spirit, whether it is through a food drive or a collection kettle.
Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.
Officials said charities in the United States receive one-third of their annual donations during the holiday season, starting around Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday.
Each year, the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance evaluates charities seeking donations and research them on their charity trustworthiness.
BBB officials said it encourages potential donors to use these evaluations to determine the organizations trustworthiness so that your hard-earned dollars go to charities that operate ethically.
Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to make the most of your holiday donations.
Giving Tuesday tips
- Watch out for name similarities.
- Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations.
- Be wary of emotional appeals.
- Avoid charities that don't disclose requested information.
- Rely on standards-based evaluations.
