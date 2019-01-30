55-year-old man found frozen in garage, medical examiner says

MILWAUKEE - The body of a Milwaukee man was found frozen in his garage on Tuesday morning as frigid temperatures gripped the Midwest, according to authorities.
Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded Tuesday to a home on the 4200 block of North 64th Street after the body of a man was found frozen in a detached residential garage, authorities said. The man “apparently collapsed after shoveling snow,” according to the medical examiner’s office.
He was identified as Charles Lampley, 55, WISN-TV reported.
TRENDING NOW:
Lampley was found near a snow shovel and he appeared to have been outside overnight, the medical examiner’s office told WITI. Authorities told the news station that officials found the garage door open when they arrived, and that Lampley was fully clothed and dressed for cold weather.
Officials told WISN-TV that Lampley’s death did not appear suspicious, but an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.
On Tuesday, Milwaukee saw low temperatures in the mid negative 20s, according to data from the National Weather Service.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}