6 shot as Ala. teen party ends at music venue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Multiple people were wounded as gunfire erupted at the end of a teen party at an Alabama music venue Sunday night, AL.com reported.
Six people were shot and a seventh person suffered a dislocated knee outside WorkPlay in downtown Birmingham, AL.com reported. Birmingham police said the victims were between the ages of 15 and 20, WIAT reported.
Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Johnny Williams said one of the teen's injuries is life-threatening.
According to Birmingham police shots rang out outside WorkPlay as the party was ending around 10 p.m., AL.com reported.
Police said two male teens inside the venue allegedly had an altercation, and shots were fired when the dispute spilled outside the building. No shots were fired inside WorkPlay, police said.
"We don't believe most of the persons injured were actually involved,'' in the dispute Williams said. “(But) any time you have gunfire in a crowd of people, that is very dangerous to all involved.”
