7 men steal $30K worth of Gucci merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue

Police in Maryland are searching for seven men suspected of working together to rob a Saks Fifth Avenue of as much as $30,000 worth of Gucci merchandise.
The theft happened Tuesday at the Gucci store inside the Saks Fifth Avenue on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police.
Authorities said a pair of men assaulted two employees while five other men stole merchandise out of the shop’s display cases. Police said the men nabbed between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of merchandise before they ran. They were last seen leaving the area in vehicles headed south toward the District of Columbia.
Montgomery County police Officer Rick Goodale told WRC-TV that the heist took only a minute.
"It appears they had a plan," he told the news network. "They knew what they wanted to do."
Police described the theft as a strong-arm robbery, meaning no weapons were shown during the incident.
It was not immediately clear what items were taken. Authorities continue to investigate.
