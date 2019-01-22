  • 73-year-old hid crack cocaine in ear during traffic stop

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - A 73-year-old Michigan man is expected to face drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday in which deputies said he tried to hide a bag of crack cocaine in his ear. 

    WWMT in Kalamazoo reported that the Battle Creek man, whose name has been withheld pending charges, was stopped for speeding in Springfield just after midnight. As a deputy talked to the driver, he noticed a bag poking out of the man’s ear.

    Investigators said the bag held suspected crack cocaine and that the man attempted to hide the drugs by jamming the bag into his ear canal, the news station reported

    The man suffered an unrelated health issue during the subsequent investigation and was taken to a hospital for treatment, WWMT reported. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking drug possession charges against the man. 

     
     

