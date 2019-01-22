73-year-old hid crack cocaine in ear during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - A 73-year-old Michigan man is expected to face drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday in which deputies said he tried to hide a bag of crack cocaine in his ear.
WWMT in Kalamazoo reported that the Battle Creek man, whose name has been withheld pending charges, was stopped for speeding in Springfield just after midnight. As a deputy talked to the driver, he noticed a bag poking out of the man’s ear.
Investigators said the bag held suspected crack cocaine and that the man attempted to hide the drugs by jamming the bag into his ear canal, the news station reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The man suffered an unrelated health issue during the subsequent investigation and was taken to a hospital for treatment, WWMT reported. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking drug possession charges against the man.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}