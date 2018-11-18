73-year-old woman worried about meth she was smoking asked doctor to test it

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida woman wanted to make sure what she was smoking was really methamphetamine, so she took the drugs to her doctor for testing.
Polk County resident Barbara Lee Ray said she was “scared” of what smoking it was doing to her, according to the Miami Herald, which cited an arrest affidavit, and brought her doctor at the Complete Care Family Medicine Associates office in Fort Meade two clear plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance on Nov. 5.
Both bags tested positive for meth, the Herald reported.
Although it was unclear how she obtained the drug or why she was smoking it, she did tell her doctor she’s been smoking meth for about a month.
Ray was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the newspaper said.
The arrest warrant said Ray, who was released from jail on Nov. 7, appeared to be under the influence of the drug when she was taken into custody.
