82-year-old grandmother snowblowing driveway in zero temps goes viral

MUSKEGON, Mich. - An 82-year-old Michigan grandmother caused quite an internet sensation after a photo of her snowblowing her driveway went viral.
A reporter at WZZM-TV posted a photo of Marlen Downing snowblowing her driveway and sidewalks and those of her neighbors in below-zero temperatures.
Downing told WZZM that she “was waiting for this snow” because it reminded her of growing up in Harvey, North Dakota. She said she looks forward to winter and the snowfall.
“They think I’m crazy,” she said of her children and grandchildren, who have warned her to stay inside and stop using the snowblower.
But Downing is a daredevil at heart. She has a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in her garage and still likes to ride in the summer, so it’s not surprising she’s snowblowing her neighborhood in the winter.
She told WZZM the sound of the snowblower reminds her of the sound of her Harley.
