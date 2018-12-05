0 85-year-old man attacked by alligator, dragged into woods; wife heard him screaming

LAKELAND, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was attacked by an alligator Monday in a Lakeland retirement community, deputies said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said the alligator bit the man on the foot at a pond at Big Cypress Golf and Country Club in Lakeland.

The country club is located within the Cypress Lakes 55+ Community.

Officials said the 85-year-old is in stable condition and did not lose his foot.

Some residents in the area described the attack.

“The guy was in the back of his house and the alligator came up out of the water,” said Jane Rickel. “(It) grabbed him by the leg and dragged him into the woods. His wife heard him screaming.”

The alligator was caught and transported off the property.

FWC said the incident is still under investigation.

No other details were released.

