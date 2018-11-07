  • 87-year-old woman accused of shooting, killing granddaughter

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    YAKIMA, Wash. - Police in Washington arrested an 87-year-old woman Monday on suspicion of shooting and killing her 34-year-old granddaughter, authorities said.

    The 87-year-old, who was not identified, called 911 just before 12:30 a.m. Monday and told authorities she had shot her granddaughter, police said. When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim on the floor of the apartment the women shared, according to officials and the Yakima Herald.

    Yakima police Lt. Mike Pollard told the Herald that the grandmother moved in with her granddaughter in an attempt to help “get her life straightened out.”

    “She underestimated the problems the granddaughter had and became fearful,” Pollard told the newspaper.

    The grandmother was in her bedroom when the granddaughter demanded to get in at 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Herald.

    “The grandmother fired a single shot through the door, hitting the younger woman in the upper torso,” the newspaper reported.

    Authorities took the granddaughter to a hospital for treatment, but she died later Monday, police said.

    Police arrested the victim’s grandmother on one count of second-degree murder.

    Officials continue to investigate the shooting.

     
     

