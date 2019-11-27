PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An 88-year-old Army veteran used a Christmas decoration to stop a dog from attacking his 10-year-old neighbor in Ohio, WOIO reported.
Leonard Miller ran into the home and the first thing he saw was the girl pinned by the dog, which had its jaws locked down on her arm. He grabbed a 3-foot-tall plastic toy soldier and did what he could to stop the dog.
“He had her and just shaking her and growling, and I hit the dog in the head I don't know how many times. It didn't faze that dog, didn't faze it,” Miller told WOIO. “So I got it and I hit on the back several times and it released the little girl then.”
The girl was able to run out of the house, according to WOIO. Miller then backed out the door and called an ambulance.
Miller, who served in the Army in the Korean War and was trained as a medic, told WOIO the girl is going to be OK and doctors were able to save her arm.
