0 94-year-old woman forgives daughter who attacked her with hammer

ATLANTA - A 94-year-old woman whose daughter attacked her with a hammer said she forgives her.

Sandy Mathis, 56, turned herself in last week after attacking her mother, Willie D. Monroe. Mathis is currently being held at the Fulton County jail.

Monroe told WSB she spent a week in the hospital and is doing all that she can to make sure her age doesn’t stop her from living her best life.

>> Read more trending news

TRENDING NOW:

“I do all my housework, go to church, go where I need to go,” said Monroe, who still gets around by driving. She is recovering from two broken hands after Mathis attacked her with a hammer Dec. 3.

Monroe said the attack happened because she asked Mathis’ boyfriend to leave their Atlanta home.

Monroe said she adores her daughter and even wants to keep living with her.

“She was just, like, out of her mind, and she just lit in on me with her fists,” Monroe said.

Trying to defend herself, Monroe tossed a hammer at her daughter.

“I wasn’t trying to throw it and hit her,” Monroe said. “I just had to do something, because I was sick of (being hit).”

Monroe said her daughter then picked up the hammer and started hitting Monroe with it.

Atlanta police responded, but after conducting interviews with everyone in the house, officers ruled it a civil matter.

Days later, police relaunched their investigation, and Mathis was charged with aggravated assault.

Despite all the chaos, Monroe said she has unconditional love for her daughter and she hopes to spend Christmas with all her children.

“I love her, just like I’ve always loved her,” Monroe said. “I want her home.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.