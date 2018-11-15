AAA predicts most Thanksgiving travelers in 13 years

HEATHROW, Fla. (AP)— AAA predicts this year will have the highest volume of Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
The Florida-based travel association said last week more than 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home during the week of Thanksgiving.
AAA estimates that will be 2.5 million travelers more than last year, just under a 5 percent increase.
The vast majority of Thanksgiving travelers will hit the road. The travel group estimates that 48.5 million travelers will be driving.
More than 4.2 million travelers will be flying, and just under 1.5 million travelers will be taking trains, buses or cruise ships.
AAA, along with the analytics company INRIX, predicts that drivers in San Francisco, New York and Boston will see the biggest holiday-related delays — almost four times normal drive times.
