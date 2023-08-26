Aaron Rodgers' ridiculous TD pass highlights his first preseason snaps with Jets

Aaron Rodgers came out to cheers from at least half of the fans at MetLife Stadium. Before he got in the New York Jets huddle for the first time in a game, he flashed the "I love you" sign to the crowd.

He gave the Jets fans on hand more to cheer about later.

Rodgers' preseason debut against the New York Giants felt like more of an event than most anything that happens in an NFL preseason. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers is on his second NFL team. It was strange to see him wearing a Jets uniform. He has a new number too, trading his No. 12 he wore in Green Bay for No. 8, which he wore in college.

Rodgers didn't take long to make his first Jets highlight. He threw an absolute dime right over the cornerback to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown. Jets fans probably passed out after seeing such a perfect throw.

On Rodgers' first play of the night he called an audible, got the ball out to Garrett Wilson fast and Wilson went for 10 yards. His second pass was under pressure, but Rodgers did a trademark pass where he contorted his body and got the ball out to Tyler Conklin. The play was called back due to a blindside block but it was fun to see Rodgers making plays we're used to seeing. For Jets fans who didn't have anything resembling NFL-level quarterback play last season, it had to feel like a revelation.

Rodgers had to throw one away when he was pressured on third down and had to escape the pocket, and the Jets punted to end their first drive. Rodgers missed a couple more throws, but that won't be what everyone remembers.

Rodgers hadn't played in either of the Jets' first three preseason games, and he hadn't played in the preseason at all since 2018. Four-time NFL MVPs usually don't need work in exhibition games. But Rodgers is with a new team and coach Robert Saleh saw the value in getting Rodgers some game action.

And Jets fans who have been dying for a star at quarterback and a playoff berth were happy to see Rodgers take some meaningless snaps.

The next time Rodgers suits up will be the Monday night game of Week 1, at home against the Buffalo Bills. He'll hear even more cheers that night, and Jets fans hope that continues all season. If Rodgers keeps throwing more dimes like his TD to Wilson, he'll fit in just fine in New York.