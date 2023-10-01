Aaron Rodgers to reportedly attend Jets' 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers has mostly been with the New York Jets in spirit since tearing his Achilles tendon, but that is reportedly changing this weekend.

The four-time MVP, who is likely out for the season, was in attendance for a Jets team meeting at the team hotel Saturday and will be on hand for their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

He might not be the most famous spectator at MetLife Stadium though, as Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is also expected to attend the game.

Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the Jets' opener in Week 1 and underwent an innovative surgery on Sept. 13. Per ESPN, he has spent the time since his surgery rehabbing near his home in the Los Angeles area, where his surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache is also based. He reportedly told the team a week ago he might return for Sunday's game, but required medical clearance to fly to New York. He apparently got it.

Rodgers is reportedly able to walk on crutches, but is not expected to be on the Jets sideline due to safety reasons. He will watch the game from a private box, but Jets coaches apparently still hope he will give a boost to struggling backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets have been in a nosedive since somehow pulling out an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills the same game Rodgers went down. They lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, then fell to the New England Patriots 15-10 in Week 3.

The Chiefs figure to present an even stiffer challenge. We'll see how much Rodgers' presence helps.