Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes pay cut for Jets with new 2-year, $75 million contract

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking a pay cut for the New York Jets.

The former MVP signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract, replacing a deal in which he had nearly $110 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

