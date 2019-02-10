  • Accused rapist identified by ‘family values,' swastika tattoos

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man accused of the assault and rape of a Missouri woman was identified as the suspect through a “family values” tattoo that the victim was able to describe after the attack, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    James Simpson, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with six felonies in connection with the alleged assault of the woman Jan. 23 in her Springfield home, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

    The woman reportedly invited Simpson into her home when he suddenly attacked her, according to authorities. In addition to assaulting her, he allegedly raped and stabbed her, the News-Leader reported.

    He’s jailed on a $250,000 bond and is facing a number of charges, including rape and assault, which carry possible life sentences.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories