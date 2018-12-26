Actor Kevin Spacey returns to social media with video, faces felony charge

Kevin Spacey returned to social media Monday after a year-plus hiatus, posting a video on YouTube titled, “Let Me Be Frank.”
The actor is facing a felony indecent assault and battery charge related to a criminal complaint in Massachusetts, according to reports that surfaced at the same time the video was released.
Spacey starred as Frank Underwood in the Netflix hit series “House of Cards” until the news of sexual assault allegations against the actor surfaced. Netflix fired Spacey in November 2017.
The actor has since stayed out of the spotlight while facing multiple reports of sexual assault and harassment. Spacey is due to be arraigned at Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts on Jan. 7 on a felony charge of indecent sexual assault and battery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Prosecutors in Los Angeles declined to file a sexual assault case against Spacey due to the statute of limitations, The Associated Press reported this summer.
Spacey also faces several sexual assault claims in the UK, the AP reported.
