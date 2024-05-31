Adam Hadwin meets security guard who tackled him at 2023 Canadian Open: 'Water under the bridge'

There are two lasting images from the end of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. The first is Nick Taylor's reaction after sinking a 72-foot putt to best Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to win the tournament.

The other came moments after Taylor's putt dropped.

Hadwin had been watching from the fourth playoff hole at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto along with fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Corey Conners. After Taylor's putt dropped, the Canucks rushed the green to celebrate, with Hadwin spraying champagne. A security guard saw Hadwin and tackled him to the ground.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Nearly a year later, the RBC Canadian Open is taking place this week at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Also back for the 2024 event? Hadwin and that same security guard.

The security guard, who did not want to use his real name, spoke to TSN's Bob Weeks this week about the incident.

Mr. X, as he was named, has worked at numerous RBC Canadian Opens, and was ready for a raucous celebration last year as Taylor attempted to become the first Canadian to win the event in 69 years.

"I was on the other side of Nick and his caddie," Mr. X recalled, "which meant I had to come around him. There were a lot of people moving and I saw this person heading directly towards Nick. I saw it as if it was in slow motion, this guy coming towards Nick with a bottle and no credentials."

"It was a soft takedown," Mr. X pointed out with a chuckle. "His feet never left the ground."

After quickly being informed by Taylor's caddie that the person he just took down was Hadwin, Mr. X said they both got up, apologized to one another and laughed at the incident. Mr. X also returned the champagne bottle to Hadwin so that the celebrations on the 18th green could continue.

With Hadwin participating in this week's tournament, he got a chance to see Mr. X again on Tuesday as he was leaving the course.

"I rolled down my window," said Hadwin. "As soon as he recognized me, we both had huge smiles on our faces. I've said this from the beginning. I wasn't hurt, I didn't have any effects from it. I certainly don't blame him; it was just one of those incidents. We shook hands, shared a few laughs and I got him to pose for a picture with me."

The boys are so back. pic.twitter.com/HvZDIGRm3Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 31, 2024

Hadwin finished the second round on Friday at even par and currently sits on the projected cut line to make it to the weekend.